Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Update

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,572. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

