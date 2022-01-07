Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,471.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $657,095.26 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.