Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.