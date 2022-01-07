InnSuites Hospitality Trust Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

