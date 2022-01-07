Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Buys $23,187.45 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,551 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $23,187.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXR stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.