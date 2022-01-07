Insider Buying: Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) CEO Jeremy Frommer acquired 7,500 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $16,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Frommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Jeremy Frommer bought 4,300 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $9,417.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 526 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199.28.

On Monday, December 13th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 460 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $998.20.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeremy Frommer bought 1,046 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $2,499.94.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeremy Frommer purchased 427 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $999.18.

On Friday, November 26th, Jeremy Frommer acquired 1,500 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630.00.

CRTD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.80.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creatd by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Creatd by 153.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

