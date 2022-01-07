Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Purchases C$36,000.00 in Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David acquired 3,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,000.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.27.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

