Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $35,504.92 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

