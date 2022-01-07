Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $35,504.92 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.
Shares of ALRM opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $114,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
