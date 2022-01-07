Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $702,790.20 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60.

AMWL stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

