Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 10,672 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $924,454.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.