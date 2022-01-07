Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $62,778.24 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 46 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $3,924.72.

BAND stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.