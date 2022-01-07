Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 5,007 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 522,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,782. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.74 and a beta of 1.75.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
