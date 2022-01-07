Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 5,007 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 522,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,782. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

