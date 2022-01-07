Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $1,145,400.00.

FLYW opened at $33.30 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

