Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 7,987 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $15,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.