Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.90.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

