Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $485,600.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRMD opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

