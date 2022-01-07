Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 16,391 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02.

PRVA traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.