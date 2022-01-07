Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

CRM stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

