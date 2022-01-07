Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

