Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.
Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,327. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.66.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.