Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,327. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

