Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $18,726.40 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 1,045 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $18,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.