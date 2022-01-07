inSure DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $212.91 million and $1.63 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars.

