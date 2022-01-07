International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $185.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $187.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.84.

IFF stock opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

