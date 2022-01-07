InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

