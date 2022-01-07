InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

