InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,222 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.81 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

