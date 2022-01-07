InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.70. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

