InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,838,000 after purchasing an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

