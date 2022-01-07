InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $10,060,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $916,455,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.