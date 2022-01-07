Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

