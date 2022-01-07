Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Intertrust NV (OTC:ITRUF)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

ITRUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intertrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertrust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertrust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertrust in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01.

Intertrust NV engages in the provision of private client, capital markets, corporate and fund services. Its services include private equity and debt fund services; real estate services; hedge fund services; capital market services; performance and reward management; private wealth services; and regulatory and reporting services.

