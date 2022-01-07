Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.