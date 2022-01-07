Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.97. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $593.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $641.97 and a 200-day moving average of $573.95. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

