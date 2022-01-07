Intuit Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by 49.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $593.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $641.97 and a 200 day moving average of $573.95. Intuit has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intuit stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

