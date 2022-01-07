Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,979. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

