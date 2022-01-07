Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 142,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 544,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.