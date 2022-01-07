Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for 1.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $261,000.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. 8,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

