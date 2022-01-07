Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

