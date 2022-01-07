Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $80.88. 6,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $81.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

