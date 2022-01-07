Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

