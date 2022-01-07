Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

