Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

