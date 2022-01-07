Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Up 14.6%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shares shot up 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 12,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

About Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

