Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $55.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $231.11 million, with estimates ranging from $229.74 million to $233.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NYSE CSR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.