IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,485 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $161.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.