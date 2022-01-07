Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

