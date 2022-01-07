IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 2,654.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283,961 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 2,193.20% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

