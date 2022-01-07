iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

