IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Get IronNet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

IRNT stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. IronNet has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.