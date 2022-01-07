Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

